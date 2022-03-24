John Abraham’s ‘Attack’ sets new benchmark for action & entertainment

- Advertisement -

The second trailer from the John Abraham-starrer super soldier actioner ‘Attack’ was released on Thursday. It shows John’s character of a super soldier trying to acclimatize to his surroundings after a successful session of cybernetic modifications.

The film presents a mix of sci-fi, high octane action, and drama. The narrative introduces John’s character with human abilities, who can operate beyond normal human limits.

During the trailer launch event, John said, “I feel if the film is good, it will work, I think only good films work and I would like to say on record that ‘Attack’ is a good film and it’s a very different film.”

“I think it’s always important to try something new because the audience will always appreciate when you make something different. And I think that’s what is special about ‘Attack'”, he added.

The film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, presents a futuristic world where wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence.

In addition, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Presented by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, John Abraham’s JA Entertainment, and Ajay Kapoor Productions, ‘Attack’ is a JA Entertainment Film awaiting its release by Pen Marudhar, in cinemas on April 1.