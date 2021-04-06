BollywoodNews

John Abraham: I still believe I am struggling

John Abraham says he still considers himself an actor who is yet to make it big in Bollywood

By Glamsham Bureau
John Abraham says he still considers himself an actor who is yet to make it big in Bollywood. He adds that he is still “struggling” and “trying to make a mark” in the industry. “Honestly, at the risk of sounding humble – which I don’t want to – I still believe I am struggling and trying to make a mark. I have told everyone on set that I am grateful to be on a film set. I have become more cognizant of it today than what I was back then,” he told IANS.

The actor adds that he has grown a lot during these years in the industry. “There was a sense of frivolity and a sense of casual callousness about my behaviour at the start of my career, where I wasn’t scared of failure. Today, I am not scared but grateful for my journey. It teaches you a lot,” he says.

The “Mumbai Saga” actor adds that he has been able to make it so far due to his conviction. “Someone said only that I am the only model who has made it. But today, when I think about it, I think that’s true and it’s because of my choices and sense of self conviction. I only give myself a pat on my back and credit for where I have reached,” he says.

