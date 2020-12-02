Bollywood News

John Abraham is PETA India's Person of the Year

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Bollywood actor John Abraham has been named the Person of the Year for 2020 by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

In 2020, John had sent a letter urging e-retailer Quikr to stop trading in live animals. Over the years, he has teamed up with PETA India to push for a ban on animal circuses, speak up for Mumbai’s dancing monkeys, and star in an ad-campaign urging everyone not to keep birds in cages. 

He also adopted a community dog, Bailey, urged authorities to stop illegal pig slaughter in Goa and put a football jersey on the auction block to benefit  the organisations work to help animals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Past recipients of the honour include politician Shashi Tharoor, former Supreme Court Justice KS Panicker Radhakrishnan, cricketer Virat Kohli, and actors Anushka Sharma, Sunny Leone, Sonam Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Hema Malini, R. Madhavan, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

“John Abraham has been helping PETA India advocate for animals since our inception, and he shows no signs of slowing down. If birds are suffering in cages, puppies are being cruelly sold, or animals are in danger anywhere in the world, we can count on him to come to the rescue,” said Sachin Bangera, PETA India Director of Celebrity and Public Relations.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ expected to begin production soon
Next articleDia Mirza on two decades of Miss Asia Pacific pageant win

Related Articles

IPL

Bengal T20 Challenge: Shahbaz guides Tapan to win over Bagan

IANS - 0
Kolkata, Dec 2 (IANS) Tapan Memorial registered thumping five-wicket victory over Mohun Bagan, thanks to skipper Shahbaz Ahamad's 24-ball 51, in the Bengal T20...
Read more
IPL

If they can keep wide yorker fields, we can switch-hit: Maxwell

IANS - 0
Canberra, Dec 2 (IANS) Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, whose use of switch-hit and reverse sweep has been criticised by Ian Chappell as unfair and...
Read more
IPL

T Natarajan shows 'character' on international debut

IANS - 0
Canberra, Dec 2 (IANS) While India had a number of heroes in Wednesday's win in the third ODI against Australia -- Hardik Pandya, Ravindra...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

John Abraham is PETA India's Person of the Year 1

Ava: Cliches kill the thrills (IANS Review; Rating: * * )

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ava (film on Netflix); Cast: Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, John Malkovich, Geena Davis, Jess Weixler, Common; Direction: Tate Taylor; Rating: * * (two stars)BY...
John Abraham is PETA India's Person of the Year 2

Bengal T20 Challenge: Shahbaz guides Tapan to win over Bagan

Taylor Swift pic courtesy instagram

Taylor Swift shows the glimpse of “Love Story”

Rapper Drake and Barack Obama

Drake gets Barack Obama’s ‘Thumbs up’ to play him in biopic

John Abraham is PETA India's Person of the Year 3

Dec 9 SC hearing not on BCCI office-bearers' tenure: Amicus curiae

John Abraham is PETA India's Person of the Year 4

If they can keep wide yorker fields, we can switch-hit: Maxwell

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020