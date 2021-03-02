ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

John Abraham is 'waiting for wardrobe', poses with just a pillow!

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actor John Abraham treated his fans to an interesting picture of himself on Instagram on Tuesday. Posing with just a pillow, the actor wrote about how he was waiting for his clothes to arrive!

In the picture, the actor is sitting on a couch, next to a room heater, with a mysterious smile on his face. “Waiting for wardrobe 🙂 #setlife,” he captioned the picture.

His fans seem to have loved the picture and posted comments such as “Mera Bhai mODEL (sic)” and “I love you!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, John started the shoot for his film Ek Villian Returns and posted about it on Instagram the day before.

He put up a picture with the cast of the film and captioned it: “And it begins…?? #EkVillainReturns (sic).”

The action thriller also stars Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. The film is being directed by Mohit Suri and is a sequel to his film Ek Villian which released in 2014. The shoot for Ek Villian Returns was to start last year, however, it was postponed due to the lockdown. The film is now slated to release on February 11 next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

anj/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleShamita Shetty: Have never tried something that is devoid of glamour
Next articleSonal Chauhan urges fans to nurture, protect love
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kunal Kemmu captures 'morning stillness of Mumbai'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kemmu has clicked a series of pictures of the city, giving creative vent to his love...
Read more
News

Watch Parineeti Chopra starrer ‘Saina’ teaser

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra announced the release date of her new film Saina
Read more
Feature

Bollywood’s year of big masala revival

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood filmmakers seem bullish about reloading the vintage larger-than-life formula that was a rage in the 80s & 90s
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021