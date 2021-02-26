John Abraham on Emraan Hashmi: Have always been a fan

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) John Abraham will soon be seen on screen with Emraan Hashmi in the film Mumbai Saga. John says he has always been fond of Emraan and would want to work more with him in future.

“Emraan is very intense. He is a very good human being and for me, that is the most important thing. I would like to work with him again because not only am I a fan of his as an actor, but even as a human being, he is absolutely fantastic. The way he has done his role and his job in this film, it is absolutely outstanding. I’m very happy and fortunate to have worked with him,” John said, at the trailer launch of the film on Friday.

John also shared an amusing anecdote.

“Once I remember driving from Chandigarh to Delhi and I was looking for songs to play. The only songs I found were Emraan Hashmi volume one and volume two! I realised that Emraan has got the most number of hit songs — more than all other heroes put together in this industry,” said John.

The Sanjay Gupta directorial Mumbai Saga is set to release in theatres on April 19.

–IANS

