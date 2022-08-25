The much awaited movie Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone is slated to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu and John Abraham revealed his look.

The makers shared the first look of John Abraham. He shared his look and captioned, “I’ll let my action do all the talking 😎Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @iamsrk @deepikapadukone#SiddharthAnand @yrf#5MonthsToPathaan”

In the motion poster, John Abraham is seen in a rough and tough look and a holding a gun giving us all police wala gangsta vibes.

Shah Rukh Khan also shared the news on Twitter and captioned, “He’s tough and plays it rough! Presenting @TheJohnAbraham in #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone #SiddharthAnand @yrf #5MonthsToPathaan”

Check out John Abraham reveals his rough and tough look in Pathaan below: