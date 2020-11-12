Advtg.
Bollywood News

John Abraham shares his way of starting the day right

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor John Abraham has shared a sneak peek into his way of starting his day on the right note, and that is by eating right.

The actor took to Instagram to share a picture where he can be seen enjoying a plate of scrambled eggs.

“Crushing these eggs!!#protein #startyourdayright #getit,” he captioned the image.

John is not so active on social media, and rarely posts anything apart from his professional life.

On the work front, John has started shooting for his upcoming film, “Satyameva Jayate 2”.

The Milap Zaveri directorial also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Khosla Kumar, and is a sequel of the 2018 action drama, “Satyameva Jayate”.

“On the first day, we will shoot only with the lead pair, but subsequently other actors like Harsh Chhaya, Gautami Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa, Anup Soni, and Sahil Vaid will join in. We will be shooting across Lucknow, including heritage structures like palaces and colleges. Some of the live locations will be completely sealed off, so crowd gazers cannot sneak in. Only our cast and crew will be present on the spot,” Zaveri said last month.

–IANS

sug/vnc

