John Abraham starrer ‘Tehran’ commences shooting

By Glamsham Editorial
John Abraham in Arun Gopalan's Tehran _ pic courtesy yt
Trust Maddock Films to announce a new project in style! The makers of Badlapur, Stree and Mimi have shared an intriguing glimpse of ‘Tehran’, their upcoming action thriller.

The announcement video features on an intense looking John Abraham in his first look of the film. Inspired by true events, if this sneak peak is anything to go by, audiences have quite a power packed tale to look forward to! Shooting of the film has now commenced.

A Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films, Tehran has been directed by Arun Gopalan, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell.

