Advtg.
Bollywood News

John Abraham turns on his beast mode

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) John Abraham on Friday encouraged fitness enthusiasts by sharing photographs of his workout session on social media.

John shared pictures from the gym on his verified Instagram account where he can be seen lifting weights. The actor flaunts biceps and triceps in black and white photographs.

“No rest for the weary,” captioned the actor using the hashtags #riseandgrind, #beastmode and #gym #fitness.

Advtg.

The actor has started shooting for his upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2. The Milap Zaveri directorial also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Khosla Kumar, and is a sequel of the 2018 action drama, Satyameva Jayate.

John will also be seen in a romantic comedy directed by Kaashvie Nair. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

–IANS

Advtg.

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAmaal Mallik: More confident to experiment with my music
Next articleRajkummar Rao happy with early reactions for Ludo

Related Articles

News

Rampal quizzed for 7 hrs, his Aussie friend nabbed by NCB (Ld)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's troubles mounted as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) grilled him for nearly 7 hours even as...
Read more
News

Rakul Preet Singh: Hit proper gym after so long

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh has posted a video that shows her doing heavy lifts at the gym, and she says...
Read more
News

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari maker Abhishek Sharma on why film deserved theatre release

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is the first Bollywood films to release in theaters after lockdown. Its director Abhishek Sharma says...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

John Abraham turns on his beast mode 1

Rana Daggubati happy to visit outdoor shoot location after 'forever'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hyderabad, Nov 13 (IANS) Telugu star Rana Daggubati managed to visit an outdoor shoot location after a long time on Friday, and he is...
John Abraham turns on his beast mode 2

Rampal quizzed for 7 hrs, his Aussie friend nabbed by NCB...

John Abraham turns on his beast mode 3

Cricketers' long family, social isolation not sustainable: Badale

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Secret of MI's success strong core of quality players: Dravid

John Abraham turns on his beast mode 4

TV star Siddharth Nigam urges fans not to burst crackers that...

John Abraham turns on his beast mode 5

Russell Crowe opens up on new film Unhinged

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks