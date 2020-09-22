John Abraham wants online ads for live animals banned

Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actor John Abraham is against platforms selling live animals online.

John has sent a letter, dated September 22, urging e-retailer Quikr to stop trading in live animals.

“By allowing dogs, cats, and other animals to be traded via your platform, Quikr is putting animals at risk of being cruelly housed and transported as well as being obtained by abusive people or impulse shoppers who are simply not prepared to provide them with lifelong care,” wrote John in the letter. Will you please join the ranks of OLX India and other leading websites by banning advertisements for live animals?”

John mentioned in the letter, that the platform claims to offer “adoptions”, but true adoptions can only be ensured by working with reputable and registered animal protection NGOs, which make sure that adopters are prepared to give a lifelong home to animals, many of whom have been abandoned after being obtained on impulse through pet shops, breeders, or websites like Quikr.

Moreover, “free adoptions” offered on Quikr have included roosters and goats –- that may be procured for illegal fighting or for slaughter –- and traders sometimes demand payment for animals advertised as “free” in messages exchanged off-site.

This isn’t his only effort for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. Earlier , John had pushed for a ban on animal circuses, spoken out against Mumbai’s “dancing” monkeys, and appeared in an ad urging everyone to let birds fly free.

–IANS

nn/vnc