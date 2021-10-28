John Abraham: Will push aside everything to work with Mohit Suri again

- Advertisement -

There is nothing more exhilarating than watching an action-thriller on screen! And, when it is the sequel of the blockbuster film Ek Villain, the excitement naturally elevates even more.

The film, which is in the final leg of its shoot, is currently being shot in Mumbai with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

Yesterday, John Abraham, who will feature in yet another powerful action Avatar, has wrapped his shooting schedule of Ek Villain Returns. The actor is known for his intense action drama and has performed high-octane stunt sequences in the film.

While sharing his excitement, John Abraham said, “Shooting for Ek Villain Returns has been a seamless experience. This is the first time since my debut film, in which coincidentally Mohit Suri was the first AD and now he’s the director, that I have come back to the same school of filmmaking. Mohit didn’t need to tell me much. He would tell me a word and I would get it. I am a guy who hates night shoots and rain. But in this film, I enjoyed doing everything. There were no complaints. Everything felt too good to be true.”

John added saying, “I will push aside everything to work with Mohit again. It has been such a beautiful experience. We have got a great film out. I am so proud of it and this I say without even seeing a single frame of it. Congratulations to all of us. The team has been fantastic, production and direction teams have been very good. If I may say so, we have a super hit in our hands.”

In a similar vein, Mohit Suri added, “From being an assistant on John’s first film to now directing him in Ek Villain Returns, it has been a long destined dream which has come true. I was destined to work with him since my first movie. John and I’ve both started our careers in the same company and I always wanted to work with him and finally, I did get that opportunity. I’ve had a great experience on and off the set while working with him on Ek Villain Returns.”

Starring a powerful ensemble cast including John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, Ek Villain Returns will release on 8th July 2022. The movie is directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.