scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

John Boyega is not returning to 'Star Wars' franchise

John Boyega, who had a breakout moment with his role of Finn in the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy, is not keen on returning to the galactic franchise.

By Glamsham Bureau
John Boyega is not returning to 'Star Wars' franchise
John Boyega is not returning to 'Star Wars' franchise

Actor John Boyega, who had a breakout moment with his role of Finn in the ‘Star Wars’ sequel trilogy, is not keen on returning to the galactic franchise.

John is currently awaiting the release of his films ‘Breaking’ and ‘The Woman King’, reports ‘Variety’.

“At this point I’m cool off it. I’m good off it,” Boyega said on SiriusXM’s ‘Tell Me Everything With John Fugelsang’, quoted by ‘Variety’. “I think Finn is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things, the games, the animation. But I feel like ‘(Episode) VII’ to ‘(Episode) IX’ was good for me.”

Boyega added: “To be fair, (with) the allies that I’ve found within Joel Taylor and Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris, Viola Davis, all these people I’ve been working with… versatility is my path.”

According to ‘Variety’, Boyega also discussed his experience facing racism in the ‘Star Wars’ fandom, an issue that ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ star Moses Ingram dealt with earlier this year. Disney and Obi-Wan himself, Ewan McGregor, came to Ingram’s defence and publicly decried the racist backlash she was receiving.

“Moses Ingram being protected makes me feel protected. Do you understand what I’m saying? It makes me feel like, ‘Okay, cool. I am not the elephant in the room.’ Because when I started, it wasn’t really a conversation you could bring up,” Boyega further said.

“You know how they went through it. It was kind of like, let’s just be silent. It wasn’t a conversation you could bring up. But now to see how blatant it is, to see Ewan McGregor come and support… for me, (it) fulfils my time where I didn’t get the support.”

Previous articleJohn Abraham reveals his rough and tough look in Pathaan
Next articleICC releases standing tickets for India-Pakistan Men's T20 World Cup clash
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Kajal Aggarwal

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Sidharth Shukla

Ananya Panday

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US