John Boyega is not returning to 'Star Wars' franchise

Actor John Boyega, who had a breakout moment with his role of Finn in the ‘Star Wars’ sequel trilogy, is not keen on returning to the galactic franchise.

John is currently awaiting the release of his films ‘Breaking’ and ‘The Woman King’, reports ‘Variety’.

“At this point I’m cool off it. I’m good off it,” Boyega said on SiriusXM’s ‘Tell Me Everything With John Fugelsang’, quoted by ‘Variety’. “I think Finn is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things, the games, the animation. But I feel like ‘(Episode) VII’ to ‘(Episode) IX’ was good for me.”

Boyega added: “To be fair, (with) the allies that I’ve found within Joel Taylor and Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris, Viola Davis, all these people I’ve been working with… versatility is my path.”

According to ‘Variety’, Boyega also discussed his experience facing racism in the ‘Star Wars’ fandom, an issue that ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ star Moses Ingram dealt with earlier this year. Disney and Obi-Wan himself, Ewan McGregor, came to Ingram’s defence and publicly decried the racist backlash she was receiving.

“Moses Ingram being protected makes me feel protected. Do you understand what I’m saying? It makes me feel like, ‘Okay, cool. I am not the elephant in the room.’ Because when I started, it wasn’t really a conversation you could bring up,” Boyega further said.

“You know how they went through it. It was kind of like, let’s just be silent. It wasn’t a conversation you could bring up. But now to see how blatant it is, to see Ewan McGregor come and support… for me, (it) fulfils my time where I didn’t get the support.”