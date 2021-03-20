ADVERTISEMENT
John on social media fad: I don't announce when I go to the toilet

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actor John Abraham says while social media is relevant today, he is not someone who would post details of his personal life.

“I was a media planner in an ad agency and I believe in the power of social media. It is very relevant. If I have to make an announcement, I would look at the digital route. But I am very resistant to using it for personal pictures,” John told IANS.

The actor says that he is not someone who would update fans with everything he does on a daily basis.

“I hold back. I don’t say much. Once in a while you will see a candid picture that blows up in the face. I stick to my business. I don’t announce when I go to the toilet or what I eat. I probably shy away from it,” he says.

John says that he is not one to take comments on social media seriously. In fact, he says that he never even reads them.

“I don’t go through comments on social media. I just post what I have to. I don’t pay heed to what people say,” he says.

A few weeks back, John had posted a picture where he posed with just a pillow. Talking about the image, he says he had no idea people would love it so much.

“It was just so casual, I wasn’t even posing. We just shot it and I didn’t expect people to take to it like they did. I realised people like candid pictures more than structured shoots. If you see that picture, there is a lot of innocence. It is not meant to scintillate,” he says.

–IANS

