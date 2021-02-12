Jonita Gandhi: It's always fun working with Badshah

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Singer Jonita Gandhi is happy with the response to her latest track ‘Top Tucker’.

The singer has collaborated with the musician Badshah for the track and her experience has been wonderful.

Talking to IANS, Jonita said, “It’s always fun working with Badshah. He’s super chill and easy to work with! This time I recorded this song at my home studio, so we didn’t meet in person, but we already have a rapport from before so it was easy to work remotely.”

Further elaborating on the collaboration, she said: “It all happened so quickly! Unfortunately I wasn’t able to join the rest of the team to shoot in Chandigarh as I was in the mid season shooting for Taare Zameen Par but I’m so glad to be part of this song! Shoutout to Badshah for calling me on board!”

Talking about the track, which features actress Rashmika Mandana, the singer says, “The vibe on this track is super festive and made the whole process even more fun! I love singing in Tamil and I’m so happy I was able to sing a mix of Tamil, Hindi and English on this one.”

Besides Top Tucker, Jonita had two other releases on Friday. Her Tamil track ‘Arakkiye’ and Punjabi track ‘Kya Baat Aa’ also reached music lovers on the same day.

At the end of 2020, Jonita released a festive holiday track, ‘This Christmas’, and also recreated an English version of ‘Kaun Tujhe’ with UK’s Arjun. The year wrapped with the release of ‘Jheeni Jheeni’ from Salim-Sulaiman’s long awaited project ‘Bhoomi 2.0’ where Jonita has sung in collaboration with Swaroop Khan.

–IANS

