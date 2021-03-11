ADVERTISEMENT
Josh Holloway to star in JJ Abrams' series 'Duster'

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 10 (IANS) Actor Josh Holloway has bagged a role in filmmaker JJ Abrams’ series “Duster”. The two had earlier worked together in the series “Lost”, and reunite after almost a decade.

“Duster” will be set against the backdrop of the Southwest during the 1970s. the story showcases the life of a getaway driver, played by Holloway, for a crime syndicate, according to variety.com.

In “Lost”, Josh played the leading character of James “Sawyer” Ford for almost six years.

Abrams will be producing and directing “Duster”.

