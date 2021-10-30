Josh O'Connor, Paul Mescal unite for gay romance

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles, Oct 30 (IANS) ‘The Crown’ star and Emmy winner Josh O’Connor and ‘Normal People’ BAFTA winner Paul Mescal will star in gay romance titled ‘The History of Sound’.

It is an Oliver Hermanus-directed adaptation of an award-winning short story, reports variety.com.

- Advertisement -

Produced by End Cue, the story follows two young men, Lionel (Mescal) and David (O’Connor), who, during the WW1 period, set out to record the lives, voices and music of their countrymen.

An official description of the pic reads: “In this snatched, short-lived moment in their young lives, and while discovering the epic sweep of the US, both men are deeply changed.”

- Advertisement -

‘The History of Sound’ is based on the eponymous Pushcart Prize-winning story by American author Ben Shattuck.

“I instantly fell in love with Ben Shattuck’s flawlessly beautiful short story and knew I had to be involved in its journey to the screen,” said Hermanus of the project.

- Advertisement -

“Paul and Josh are two of the most promising actors of their generation who will share with us deeply soulful performances. This is an unexpected love story that needs to be told a” it is a journey through the life of America, across the 20th century and the traditions of American folk music, all seen through the bond between two men immersed in the history of sound.

“This undeniably powerful story will certainly resonate with audiences the world over.”

Principal photography will begin in summer 2022, predominantly in the US and on location in the UK and Italy.

O’Connor’s breakout role was playing a Yorkshire sheep farmer in gay love story ‘God’s Own Country’ by director Francis Lee.

He is a recent Golden Globe and Emmy winner and has also received a third BAFTA nomination for his role as Prince Charles in Netflix’s ‘The Crown’.

His recent television roles also include portraying Lawrence Durrell in ‘The Durrells’ and Marius in ‘Les Miserables’ alongside Dominic West.

Recent film credits include ‘Mothering Sunday’ alongside Olivia Colman and Colin Firth. He will next be seen in Frank Berry’s ‘Aisha’ alongside Letitia Wright.

Mescal delivered a BAFTA-winning and Emmy-nominated performance in the ‘Normal People’.

He most recently starred alongside Olivia Colman in ‘The Lost Daughter’, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

He also stars in the forthcoming Benjamin Millepied adaptation of ‘Carmen’, as well as ‘God’s Creatures’, which are both in post-production.

–IANS

dc/ksk/