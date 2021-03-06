Nidhi Dutta set to wed Binoy Gandhi, celebrations begin

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaipur, March 6: Filmmaker JP Dutta and veteran actress Bindiya Goswami‘s daughter Nidhi is all set to tie the knot with director Binoy Gandhi on Sunday. Nidhi’s mehndi and sangeet ceremonies took place on Saturday.

Celebrations have already begun in Rambagh Palace, Jaipur, where guests from the film fraternity have been arriving all through Saturday. The guest list includes names like Sunil Shetty, Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Grabiella, Anu Malik, Sonu Nigam, Lisa Mishra among others.

Mother of the bride Bindiya Goswami told, “I’m very excited about Nidhi’s marriage. It’s happening at a palace, which was her dream since childhood. She was clear even at that age that she wanted to get married in a palace. She is my princess and granting her that wish and to the man of her dreams is like a double dhamaka.”

Since the wedding is taking place during the time of Covid, the Dutta family is ensuring everyone stays safe and maintaining proper santisation.

“We have taken precautions from Mumbai. The hotels also wanted Covid tests done, so we did that at the airports. We’ve got to be careful and we’re taking precautions with the hotel, the staff and everybody else. Everyone in the staff is Covid-tested. If anybody comes from outside, they are made to take the antigen test. So, yes we are being careful,” said Goswami, who is still recalled for her role opposite Amol Palekar in Hrishikesh Mukherjee‘s classic comedy hit, Gol Maal.

“All our friends and family have got themselves tested, including those travelling from abroad. We have set up a room in the hotel where the family and friends travelling back to Mumbai would be tested for Covid. So we are taking all the precautions,” she added.

The guests are being greeted in a traditional Rajasthani style, with teeka and garland of flowers. Folk musicians add the musical touch.