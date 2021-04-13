Jr. Ntr reunites with 'Janatha Garage' director Koratala Siva for new film

Adv.

Hyderabad, April 13 (IANS) Telugu star Jr. NTR reunites with filmmaker Koratala Siva for an untitled project, which will soon go on floors. The actor-director duo earlier worked together in the 2016 film “Janatha Garage”.

“We are very happy to collaborate with two of the biggest names in Telugu Cinema right now. NTR and Koratala Siva’s ‘Janatha Garage’ made a big impact in Hindi also. This time, the scale is going to be much bigger. We are going to release the movie in a big way in multiple Indian languages on April 29, 2022. We are hoping to rope in actors from across multiple industries for this project,” producer Mikkilineni Sudhakar tells IANS.

The untitled project’s ‘muhurtham’ will be held soon,a dshoot has been scheduled to begin in the second half of June.

The film will be presented by Nandamuri Kalyanram, and produced by Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Kosaraju Harikrishna.

