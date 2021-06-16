Jubin Nautiyal, Meet Bros, Manoj Mutishir a 'dream team to work with' for Gurmeet Choudhary

Adv.

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) The new Jubin Nautiyal track “Bedardi se pyaar ka”, which is composed by Meet Bros, has hit 43 million views on YouTube within a week of release. Gurmeet Choudhary, who is one of the actors featuring in the music video, is naturally happy.

The video of the song, penned by Manoj Muntashir, features Gurmeet alongside Sherine Singh and Kaashish Vohra.

“It was a dream team to work with Jubin, Meet Bros and Manoj Muntashir part of it. I have always loved Jubin’s songs, they have touched my heart. Fans have loved our combination and have been sharing their appreciation to song from their amazing reels. The song has touched 43 million views in just six days, all credit to (producer) Bhushanj (Kumar) ji,” said Gurmeet.

The song, which released on June 8 has been shot across locales in Dehradun and Mussoorie.

