Bollywood News

Jubin Nautiyal: Shooting for music videos is fun

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Besides singing, musician Jubin Nautiyal says he also likes to feature in his music videos. While singing will always be his “first love”, acting in music videos is fun, he adds.

“My first passion will always be music but shooting for music videos is fun and a different experience too,” he says.

The actor’s new music video “Tujhe bhoolna toh chaha” is out, and he says it was challenging to shoot.

“‘Tujhe bhoolna toh chaha’ was challenging because of the extreme weather. However, the locations explored, the story and emotions behind have been beautifully captured,” he says.

He hopes that the song is accepted.

“We hope the audiences enjoy the song as much as we enjoyed making it. Big love to my director Ashish Panda as this is our fourth song together and we have created magic again,” he says.

The video features Abhishek Singh and Samreen Kaur. The track composed by Rochak Kohli and penned by Manoj Muntashir.

–IANS

anj/vnc

