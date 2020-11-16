Advtg.
Bollywood News

Jubin Nautiyal's new romantic song stars Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon

By Glamsham Editorial
Jubin Nautiyal's new romantic song stars Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Singer Jubin Nautiyal has come up with a song titled Bewafa tera masoom chehra, and it features actors Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon.

The romantic song has been composed by Rochak Kohli.

Speaking about her chemistry with Karan, Ihana said: “Karan is a thorough gentleman. The chemistry that we created on-screen was instant and natural. Although this is the first time we are worked together, we really clicked and became friends. I have learnt so much from him in so little time.”

Advtg.

Bewafa tera masoom chehra also stars Amardeep Phogat.

Reacting to the track, a user commented: “Beautiful song.”

Another one wrote: “Loved it. Refreshing.”

Advtg.

–IANS

sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleNeha Dhupia: It isn't okay to be apologetic to talk about breastfeeding
Next articleIhana Dhillon having great time shooting for new Punjabi film
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Jubin Nautiyal's new romantic song stars Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon 2

Ihana Dhillon having great time shooting for new Punjabi film

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Ihana Dhillon is busy shooting for a Punjabi film. She says it feels like a big family on the...
Jubin Nautiyal's new romantic song stars Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon 3

Jubin Nautiyal's new romantic song stars Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon

Jubin Nautiyal's new romantic song stars Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon 4

Neha Dhupia: It isn't okay to be apologetic to talk about...

Jubin Nautiyal's new romantic song stars Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon 5

Kapil Sharma's name inked on singer Oye Kunaal's hand, here's why

Jubin Nautiyal's new romantic song stars Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon 6

Jodie Comer defends her boyfriend

Jubin Nautiyal's new romantic song stars Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon 7

Adani, RPSG emerge favourites to own IPL teams

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks