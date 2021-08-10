Juhi Chawla breaks her silence with this expose!

- Advertisement -

An illustrious career spanning over three decades, a reigning superstar of the 90s, now an entrepreneur & an active environmentalist, Juhi Chawla seems to have mastered the art of speaking only when the time is right.

Internet went into frenzy when the news of Juhi Chawla filed a law suit, exercising her right for a detailed information on the effects on health of humans and the environment, of introducing 5G. However the actress stressed on the fact that she isn’t against the technological advancement but would like the authorities to certify it safe, for one and all and publish their studies in the public domain, so all could see and be assured.

Infamous for quickly jumping the gun, it was a field day for twitterati who heavily trolled the actress. Juhi Chawla Mehta has been instrumental in starting the conversation in India on radiation toxicity & raising awareness among the Citizens of India of health hazards due radiation from Mobile Tower Antennae.

She has also been instrumental in removal of mobile towers at hand shake distance of some hospital & residential areas. She further started a movement to curb plastic pollution. It came as a surprise for many when the actress, who’s graced every magazine cover, has millions of followers on social media, & been on every media channel for over 30 years, was accused of a publicity stunt. However Juhi maintained a dignified silence.

After a month long radio silence, Juhi has put out a video documenting her tryst with the concerned official authorities over the course of last 10 years.

Candidly her best, Juhi shares, ‘Whatever transpired in June, left me feeling hurt & confused. On one hand, I received some bad press and publicity, on the other, I received heart warming messages from unknown people telling me they were genuinely and completely in support. One such message was from a group of farmers in Maharashtra which brought tears to my eyes, they wished to carry out a voluntary drive to collect a small sum of money from each of their 10,000 farmer community to help me pay the hefty penalty, I had been fined with.”

“Moments like these made me grateful that no matter what, I had lent a voice to the health concerns of many, many simple people of my country. When the storm died down and I could see more clearly, I became calm and strong because I realised what an important, timely, relevant and impacting question I had raised. Had it not been so, would the world have erupted the way it did?!” she makes a strong point.

“All this while I remained silent, because I believe silence has its own deafening sound, but now I’d like to bring forth some very important and shocking details of happenings, in my 11 year journey of discovering EMF radiation, its health effects and the glaring ignorance of certain authorities in this regard. I hope you can make some time to watch this video,” Juhi signs off.