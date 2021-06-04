Juhi Chawla Mehta clarifies; her class action suit is not anti 5G!

Adv.

A virtual courtroom hearing that went viral this Tuesday, shifted the attention away from the real cause, that this actress (Juhi Chawla) has been spreading awareness for a decade now. Hours before the verdict being announced, actress & an active environmentalist reiterates that her agenda is not to ban 5G as wrongly reported by a certain section of the media.

Juhi asserts, “There seems to be a general misconception, that our present suit filed in the Hon’ble Delhi High Court is against 5G technology. We wish to clarify here and once again very clearly state, we are NOT against 5G technology. However we seek from the Government and the governing authorities, to certify to us and, therefore, to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to humankind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals and every type of living organism, to flora, and to fauna.”

Reacting to the conflicting opinions of the public at large & also addressing the defendants common query on Why now? Juhi shares an interesting timeline of her consistent battle against radiation, the works of which available in public domain to verify.

Juhi Chawla shares, “Having written to several concerned government authorities, since 2010, making a presentation to the 53rd Parliamentary Standing Committee 2013-2014, filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL ) in the Mumbai High Court 2015, found there has been no substantial movement in the EMF radiation matters, whatsoever. In 2019, on enquiring from the Ministry of Telecommunications, Government of India, I was informed in writing vide reply under the RTI Act that no studies have been conducted with regards to RF radiation, even as of today.”

“Since prevention is well-accepted to be far better than cure, immediate measures must be taken to protect humanity and the environment, & for which all I am asking is to the concerned authorities to Show me the Data,” Juhi further reiterates.