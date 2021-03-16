Juhi Chawla shares her mantra for happiness

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla on Monday shared her mantra to achieve happiness in life.

“Two things prevent us from happiness, living in the past and observing others,” Juhi shared on Twitter.

Commenting on her post, netizens shared their take on what they feel about her mantra.

“It depends on if you’re developing truth from the past creating a solid foundation to live on. And if you observe others to unite in their happiness or gather truths that support your vision,” commented a user.

“Don’t know. Used to think tht way then realised you just get adjusted and comfortable in your own lil bubble and forget wht you deserve. Also, living in the past is no good but not learning and making judgements from past experiences is stupid,” suggested another user.

On Sunday, Juhi Chawla had posted an adorable birthday wish for her her friend and frequent co-star Aamir Khan.

Juhi wrote: “A 100 trees for Aamir. Looking back, I feel so happy, fortunate and blessed to have worked with Aamir, we had so many fun moments, so many… did such wonderful work & made such memorable films together!! Happy Birthday Aamir. @aamir_khan @ishafoundation #CauveryCalling.”

–IANS

abh/vnc