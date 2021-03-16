ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Juhi Chawla shares her mantra for happiness

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla on Monday shared her mantra to achieve happiness in life.

“Two things prevent us from happiness, living in the past and observing others,” Juhi shared on Twitter.

Commenting on her post, netizens shared their take on what they feel about her mantra.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It depends on if you’re developing truth from the past creating a solid foundation to live on. And if you observe others to unite in their happiness or gather truths that support your vision,” commented a user.

“Don’t know. Used to think tht way then realised you just get adjusted and comfortable in your own lil bubble and forget wht you deserve. Also, living in the past is no good but not learning and making judgements from past experiences is stupid,” suggested another user.

On Sunday, Juhi Chawla had posted an adorable birthday wish for her her friend and frequent co-star Aamir Khan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Juhi wrote: “A 100 trees for Aamir. Looking back, I feel so happy, fortunate and blessed to have worked with Aamir, we had so many fun moments, so many… did such wonderful work & made such memorable films together!! Happy Birthday Aamir. @aamir_khan @ishafoundation #CauveryCalling.”

–IANS

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article'Hamid' turns 2: Director Aijaz Khan recalls Kashmir shoot
Next articleA tribute to 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Aamir Khan quits social media

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Aamir Khan today posted an important update about himself that the actor has decided to quit social media
Read more
News

Bollywood pours in wishes for birthday boy Aamir Khan

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) As actor Aamir Khan celebrated his 56th birthday on Sunday and he was poured with wishes and blessings from...
Read more
News

Kareena's special birthday wish for her 'lal' Aamir

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Sunday to wish her friend and co-star Aamir Khan on his...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Teenaged Pedri included in Spain squad

Sub junior hockey: Haryana, UP, Odisha, Jharkhand in semis

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Simdega (Jharkhand), March 15 (IANS) Continuing the string of one-sided matches at the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship, defending champions Haryana...

Olympic torch relay to kick off on schedule

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Tokyo, March 15 (IANS) The Tokyo Olympics torch relay will kick off as scheduled in northeastern Japan's Fukushima prefecture on March 25, organisers...

USA u-19 national cricket from April 4 in Texas

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Altos (California), March 15 (IANS) USA Cricket on Monday confirmed the schedule, groups, format, and match officials for the first ever USA Cricket...

Indian tent pegging team named for World Cup qualifiers

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Greater Noida, March 15 (IANS) The Indian tent pegging team was the World Cup Qualifier has been announced. At the conclusion of the...

Radhika Apte on 'OK Computer': Excited about my first sci-fi project

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actress Radhika Apte is all set for her upcoming series "OK Computer". She says she is excited, because this...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates