Advtg.
Bollywood News

Justin Bieber curious about Covid scenario in India

By Glamsham Editorial
Justin Bieber curious about Covid scenario in India 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Pop star Justin Bieber is curious about the Covid situation in India, and whether people are wearing masks.

Recently, Bieber held a live session on Instagram, and was joined by Indian Tik Tok star Riyaz Aly. Among other things, they discussed India’s situation during the pandemic.

Bieber, who joined in from home in the US, asked Riyaz: “What’s Covid looking like over there?”

Advtg.

While the video is not clear and is not audible properly due to connection issues, Riyaz replied: “Covid is still going on. Like, a crazy thing is going on.”

To this, Bieber admitted: “Yes, it is pretty crazy.”

He asked if people are wearing masks, to which Riyaz said: “yes”.

Advtg.

“Damn!” Bieber exclaimed.

Bieber recently released his song “Monster” with Shawn Mendes.

–IANS

Advtg.

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAnkur Rathee, Jim Sarbh shared 'mischievous' vibes while shooting 'Taish'
Next articleWhen RP Singh became Hussey's bogeyman in 2007-08 (Magic Moments Ind-Aus)

Related Articles

IPL

India pacer Siraj's father no more, Ganguly offers condolences

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Pace bowler Mohammed Siraj's father passed away on Friday with the pacer on international duty with the Indian team...
Read more
IPL

Four more cricketers test positive in Bengal

IANS - 0
Kolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) Four cricketers have returned positive results for Covid out of 142 players who were tested, the Cricket Association of Bengal...
Read more
IPL

An unnamed South African cricketer tests positive

IANS - 0
Johannesburg, Nov 20 (IANS) One player has returned a positive result after the second, mandatory round of Covid-19 testing of South African squad members...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Justin Bieber curious about Covid scenario in India 2

B'wood jolted as NCB nabs comedian Bharti Singh, seizes drugs (Roundup)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Quaid NajmiMumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) In a major development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested popular comedian Bharti Singh for alleged possession and...
Justin Bieber curious about Covid scenario in India 3

Is former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sana Khan married?

Justin Bieber curious about Covid scenario in India 4

Armaan Malik: Important to reinvent with every release

Justin Bieber curious about Covid scenario in India 5

Namit Das: I was on set two days after marriage

Justin Bieber curious about Covid scenario in India 6

When RP Singh became Hussey's bogeyman in 2007-08 (Magic Moments Ind-Aus)

Justin Bieber curious about Covid scenario in India 7

Justin Bieber curious about Covid scenario in India

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks