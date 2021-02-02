ADVERTISEMENT
Justin Bieber gives a shoutout to working mothers

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Feb 2 ( IANS) Canadian pop star Justin Bieber on Tuesday had a special message for all working mothers, in his new social media post.

The artiste put up a message praising the hard work working mothers put in.

“Shoutout to all the working, amazing MOMS who are juggling with so much right now… You are my hero’s!!” he wrote.

After this post, Justin put of a series of pictures that feature him singing on the stage.

The singer recently put out a version of his music video “Anyone”, where he is seen engaged in PDA with wife Hailey Bieber.

–IANS

