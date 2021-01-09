Bollywood News

K.Jo shares pics of his 'baby rappers'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a picture of his children Yash and Hiroo, whom he lovingly tagged as his baby rappers.

Johar posted the picture on Instagram, where his kids Yash and Roohi are seen dressed in colourful clothes and sporting chunky sunglasses.

“Not sure I am a good fashion influence ….. my baby rappers in the house!” Karan wrote alongside the image, which currently has around 189K likes.

Actor Ranveer Singh dropped heart and love emojis in the comment section.

Johar welcomed his children in 2017 via surrogacy. His daughter has been named Roohi — a rearrangement of the filmmaker’s mother’s name Hiroo — and the son was christened Yash — after Johar’s late father.

The director is currently busy with his next directorial titled “Takht”. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor, and will mark Johar’s return to big screen direction for the first time since his 2016 release, “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”.

“Takht” is a historical drama about the rivalry for the throne Mughal between Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh. While Ranveer plays Dara, Vicky is cast as Auranghzeb.

–IANS

dc/vnc

