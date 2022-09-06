K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty to get married?

One of the most loved duos of Bollywood K L Rahul and Athitya Shetty remains in news for their wedding rumors.

Every day a new report about her wedding circulated. A new report is spread, according to which wedding ceremony is set to take place at Suniel Shetty’s Bungalow at Khandala.

Suniel Shetty owns a lavish house in Khandala near Mumbai, which he has named ‘Jahaan. The couple is expected to have a winter wedding reportedly in late December 2022 or early January 2023.

Athiya Shetty and star cricketer KL Rahul have been dating for about three years now. The couple often featured in each other’s social media posts and stories but did not confirm their relationship initially.

In 2021, on Athiya Shetty’s 29th birthday, KL Rahul confirmed the relationship with a birthday post that read, “Happy birthday my [heart emoji]”. In 2022, the rumors of the couple getting married started making rounds which now seem to be confirmed.