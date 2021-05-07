Kaashvie Nair: Directing ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ is a great start for me

Adv.

The directorial debut of Kaashvie Nair, ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ is a fine blend of comedy and emotions. A quirky family comedy revolving around the relationships between a grandmother and her grandson, whois a loud, cheerful, brashly charming Punjabi lad.

A coming of age, family comedy-drama involving a dysfunctional family where everyone has their own whims, ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ is a film that will resonate with all generations.

Talking about her experience on the sets of ‘Sardar ka Grandson’, Director Kaashvie said, “It felt like nothing less than a rollercoaster ride. It so happened that this one time, our action director Amin Khatib needed someone’s hair for one of the sequences. In the heat of the moment, I ended up cutting my own hair and gave it to him to be used in the shot. It was absolute madness.”

“We had our fair share of good and bad days. Moreover, on a stressful day one could always rely on Arjun & John to lighten everyone’s moods. They imitated my speech and walking style and the team never got tired of their shenanigans! I had a great time throughout and it definitely is a great start for me!,” Kaashvie said.

‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ showcases the journey of a US-return grandson who will go to any length to fulfil his grandmother’s last wish. The film promises warmth, love and celebration of the bonds within a happy & dysfunctional family.

Bringing together some of the finest talent from the country, the film is produced by Emmay Entertainment and directed by Kaashvi Nair – set to release on May 18, 2021 only on Netflix. The talented ensemble cast comprises Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Rakulpreet Singh, Kanlwajit Singh, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kumud Mishra.