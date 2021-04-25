Kabir Bedi reminds of the necessity to wash hands amid 2nd Covid wave

Adv.

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi on Sunday took to social media to remind netizens about the importance of washing their hands at a time when India is battling a raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bedi also requested netizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Let’s fight Covid together. Mask. Distance. Wash your hands. GET VACCINATED ASAP.

Adv.

PLS DON’T FORGET TO WASH YOUR HANDS WHEN YOU COME HOME, if you have to go out. Or else, all else may come to nought.

It’s the ONE thing that you do WRONG that gets you, even if you do all the rest RIGHT. STAY SAFE AND HEALTHY. Keep your family safe. #covid #covid_19 #covidindia,” Kabir Bedi posted on Instagram on Sunday.

Reminding everyone about new mutations of the virus which are spreading rapidly, he also tweeted: “India is suffering its worst health crisis. New mutations of the #COVID19 virus are spreading like wildfire. No healthcare system in the world can cope with 2 million new cases a week. But our doctors are fighting it valiantly. Each one of us must join this fight to end it.”