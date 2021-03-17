ADVERTISEMENT
Kabir Khan’s 83 inspired ’83 BELIEVE’ launched

Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Mahesh Bhupathi's ‘83 believe’ is inspired by 83, a Kabir Khan film, the first-ever Indian film based brand

By Glamsham Editorial
Ranveer Singh with Kabir Khan's 83 inspired '83 BELIEVE'
Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films teamed up with Tennis Legend Mahesh Bhupathi, a year ago, to create a unique fashion & lifestyle brand inspired by Kabir Khan’s 83. The brand 83 Believe offers cricket-themed merchandise inspired by the Indian Team’s victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Pleased with the 83 Believe’s success, Kabir Khan, says, “India’s glorious 1983 Cricket World Cup story is undying, holding a special sentiment in every Indian’s heart. The response from the fans has been phenomenal. The brand stands for Cricket and celebrates its glorious heritage. It’s heartening to see 83 Believe connect with fans everywhere in the country.”

Mahesh Bhupati with Kabir Khan's 83 inspired '83 BELIEVE'
Mahesh Bhupathi shares, “Globally, there are several brands that celebrate the love for a certain sport and engage consumers who are passionate about those sports by offering them Lifestyle products that help them express themselves through merchandise. However, in our country, where we have a billion cricket-crazy fans, there is a void for a brand that celebrates cricket. Hence, our broad idea is to build the Brand ‘83 Believe’ by launching categories in Fashion and beyond. 83 Believe will fill the void for a Cricketing-based lifestyle Brand.”

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment says, “Reliance Entertainment is focussing on strengthening its L&M business and building formidable franchises for films, beginning with 83. We already have a robust head-start with ‘83 Believe’ merchandise and consumers have been very receptive to the product lines. We continue to build the brand further by adding refreshed line-of-products with our licensees across fashion, home, stationery, mobile accessories and more.”

With ‘83 Believe’, Indian cricket buffs, who wear their hearts on their sleeve, will get a chance to express a gamut of emotions like joy, pride, nostalgia and more. When you marry cricket with India’s other religion, Bollywood, you certainly have a winner in your hands!

The Brand 83 ROOTS THE CRICKETING EMOTIONS OF INDIA and signifies India’s World Cup glory that transformed Cricket from a SPORT into a RELIGION. It is an expression of India’s Cricketing Passion. It resonates confidence and reflects following values i.e. Team Spirit, Triumph, Euphoria, Self-Belief & Determination.

