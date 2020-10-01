Home Bollywood News

‘Kabir Singh’ singer Vishal Mishra recovers from Covid-19

By Glamsham Editorial
Vishal Mishra recovers from Covid-19
Vishal Mishra (pic courtesy: instagram)
Advtg.

Singer Vishal Mishra has recovered from Covid-19, and has urged those who are fighting the virus to stay mentally strong and positive.

Known for his Bollywood hits such as “Kaise hua” in “Kabir Singh” and “Selfish” in “Race 3”, Vishal took to Instagram on Thursday to share a health update.

View this post on Instagram

So the last few weeks have been difficult for me along with my team & I would like to tell you that finally the Covid Report Is “ Negative “. This post is to let everyone know that this or any battle can be fought and won , so those who are fighting with Covid , Just stay mentally strong and positive, This too shall pass. And everyone else , please take all the safety 🙏🏽, this thing is for REAL .. Would like to thank the doctors who have worked with me & all other patients across the country day in day out to beat this virus . I Salute You All🙌🏼 Can’t wait to get back to work and start releasing music that I have made for you all ⚡️🎵 Love and health to everyone. Muskurayega India :)❤️

A post shared by Vishal Mishra (@vishalmishraofficial) on

“So the last few weeks have been a battle not only for me but my team, & I would like to tell you that finally the Covid Report Is Negative. This post is to let everyone know that this or any battle can be fought and won, so those who are fighting with Covid, Just stay mentally strong and positive. This too shall pass. And everyone else, please take all the safety, this thing is for REAL,” he wrote.

Advtg.

He also thanked the doctors who attended him. “Would like to thank the doctors who have worked with me & all other patients across the country day in day out to beat this virus. I Salute You All. Can’t wait to get back to work and start releasing music again that I have made for you all. Love and health to everyone. Muskurayega India,” he added.

The singer’s fans expressed joy and thanked God in the comment section of his post. –ians/nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous article‘Bittersweet’ highlights a shocking truth about women in Beed
Next articleChrissy Teigen, John Legend in deep pain after losing baby

Related Articles

News

Multiplex Association of India look forward to welcoming back moviegoers

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Multiplex Association of India on Wednesday said that they wholeheartedly welcome the Government of India decision allowing cinemas to reopen across the...
Read more
News

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee test Covid positive

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Star couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have contracted the Coronavirus. On Wednesday, Gurmeet took to Twitter and announced...
Read more
News

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ to release in Australia, New Zealand, UAE

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb has been confirmed for release in Australia, New Zealand and UAE on November 9.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks