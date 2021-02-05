Kailash Kher, Vishal Mishra dedicate songs to late Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Singers Kailash Kher and Vishal Mishra have sung one song each in order to pay tribute to the late Chief Minister of Bihar, Karpoori Thakur, popularly known as Jan Nayak.

The songs are the brainchild of Kapoori Thakur’s granddaughter Namita Kumari, who brought the artistes together to pay an ode to the late leader.

“Shri Karpoori Thakur foundation works religiously towards the welfare and upliftment of society. His admirers have come up with a song called ‘Zindabad’, which praises his work and ideology. It has been written beautifully by Dr Sagar and composed by Vipin Patwa,” says Kailash Kher.

The second track titled ‘Jan Nayak’ has been sung by Vishal Mishra and penned by lyricist Kaushal Kishore.

“I’m also from Bihar and getting an opportunity to write in honour of Karpoori Thakur ji is nothing less than a privilege for me. I’m sure the youth of today will be inspired by his journey and will definitely incorporate his ideologies to run the nation,” says lyricist Kishore.

Both the tracks have been directed by Pankaja Thakur, who also hails from Bihar Pankaja says,”Our aim is for today’s generation is to be aware about Karpoori Ji’s great work and be inspired by it”

