Bollywood News

'Kaise juda rahe' music video shot like a movie: Siddharth Gupta

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actor Siddharth Gupta appears in the music video of Stebin Ben and Sonna Rele’s new song “Kaise juda rahe”, which released on Friday. The romantic track talks about lovers reuniting after a long time.

“‘Kaise juda rahein’ is one of the longest shoots I have done. This song has been shot like a movie. We shot in three locations — Chandigarh, Maldives and Mumbai. Although we shot for four or five days, it took us a couple of months and a lot of problems to make of the song because of Covid-19,” Siddharth tells IANS.

Talking about the essence of the track, and how much does he connect with it, the “Ragini MMS: Returns” actor says: “‘When you are growing up you have these crushes on people. It’s only a matter of time that you realise what love is. The story of the song suggests that for some reason the couple had parted for a while and then he comes back. Luckily, if I am with someone I cannot part for too long and ‘Kaise juda rahein’ is how I define myself.”

The track also features model Eugenia Belousova.

