Kajal Pisal on battling Covid: I'm in the worst phase of my life

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Television actress Kajal Pisal tested positive for Covid-19. She says her condition has only worsened despite the fact that a fortnight has passed after she contracted the coronavirus.

“I’m in the worst phase of my life. In the beginning, when I was infected and had symptoms, I was fine otherwise. My doctor told me that I would have to rest for a month. My friends and family members also told me I’d be normal after a week or almost 14 days. But, with time passing, my condition is taking a toll on me,” she says.

Kajal adds that she was also diagnosed with vertigo and had no control over her body.

“I started suffering vertigo and almost lost control over my body. It was scary. However, now I am recovering but there is still a lot of weakness. I’m scared and depressed as I almost saw my death bed days back,” she says.

She urges people to be careful.

“People who think Covid is normal and people recover after being in quarantine, I would ask them to not take it for granted. It’s the scariest thing and a nightmare. In my life, I have never been in bed for so long. But I have no option now,” she says.

Kajal adds that it’s not easy to be away from your family, in isolation.

“I feel afraid and upset to be away from my daughter and my husband. But I’m more afraid to go close to them. I don’t know if even after recovering totally will I get the courage to hug them. I request people to understand the pain of Covid and to be careful,” she says.

–IANS

