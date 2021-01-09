Bollywood News

Kajol: 2021 will bring us nothing if we stay underconfident

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Actress Kajol is hopeful about 2021 and has already set her goals for the year ahead.

“2020 gave us an unwanted break and a lot of us faced bad patches and downfalls. Also, 2021 will bring us nothing if we stay underconfident. Good health, more work, and worthy returns should be your primary goals this year. 2021 will bring us new and unique opportunities for sure, stay calm,” she said.

Kajol, who was last seen on the big screen in the historical blockbuster “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”, is now set to make her digital debut in the upcoming film “Tribhanga”.

“For me, 2021 has started pretty well. We released the trailer of ‘Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy’ early this month, and are overwhelmed with the responses that have come in. It is great to see this amount of love come in from the audience. 2021 is all about positivity and good vibes for me, and ‘Tribhanga’ has given me a good acceleration,” she declared.

“Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy” is actress Renuka Shahane’s debut directorial. The film also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

–IANS

