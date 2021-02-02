ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Kajol: Always keep the promise you made to yourself

Kajol shared a lesson that the Covid-19 pandemic has taught her; it is important to keep a promise one has made to oneself

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Kajol on Tuesday shared a lesson that the Covid-19 pandemic has taught her. She shared that it is important to keep a promise one has made to oneself.

“Covid lesson 463: Whether you keep your promises to anyone else, always keep the ones to yourself,” the actress wrote on her Instagram story.

Kajol enjoys popularity on social media for her humour, quirky posts and words of encouragement for fans. The actress recently mentioned in a post how the world is changing, post pandemic.

Kajol: Always keep the promise you made to yourself
Kajol: Always keep the promise you made to yourself
ADVERTISEMENT

On the work front, Kajol was recently seen in the digitally released film “Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy”. Actress-director Renuka Shahane has helmed the film that also stars Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi.  –ians/abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMalaika shares her 'idea of candid'
Next articleIsha Talwar puts on dancing shoes
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

'65% working women feel Covid impacted their careers negatively'

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The impact of the pandemic has been disastrous for many, including women, as 65 per cent of...
Read more
Technology

US smartphone market down 6% in Q4 despite record iPhone sales

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Feb 2 (IANS) The US smartphone market saw a six per cent year-on-year decline in sales in Q4 2020, despite a...
Read more
Technology

UK variant of Covid-19 has mutated again: Scientists

IANS - 0
London, Feb 2 (IANS) Scientists have found that the Kent variant of Covid-19, which has been spreading around the UK, appears to be...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Isha Talwar for music video Roz roz

Isha Talwar puts on dancing shoes

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Isha Talwar says her upcoming music video Roz roz marks the first time that she has danced in front of the camera.

Malaika shares her 'idea of candid'

Danish pop star Hasan Shah makes Indian debut with 'Hawa'

Leslee Lewis

Leslee Lewis: I missed the live gig vibe terribly

Kunal Kemmu as 'Silsila' in the Madhur Bhandarkar's Traffic Signal

Kunal Kemmu’s ‘Silsila’ turns 14

Waluscha De Sousa

Karan Wahi, Waluscha De Sousa to host ‘Indian Pro Music League’

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021