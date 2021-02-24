ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Kajol, Ajay Devgn celebrate 22 years of marriage

Bollywood couple Kajol & Ajay Devgn shared messages on social media to mark their marriage anniversary

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Feb 24: Bollywood couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn on Wednesday shared messages on social media to mark their marriage anniversary. The two had tied the knot on February 24, 1999.

“And you sir, you’re very attractive. Therefore, I will stare at you!” – Anonymous & Me @ajaydevgn #22years #stillgoing #grateful #laughingalways,” Kajol posted on Twitter along with a throwback picture of the two, gazing into each other’s eyes. 

Ajay posted a picture of a wine bottle with a picture of the two and the words “Battled in 1999 Only edition” written on it.

The couple have two kids, daughter Nysa (17) and son Yug (10) .

Kajol was recently seen in the film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy, directed by actress Renuka Shahane. The film, which also features Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar, released digitally.

Ajay’s upcoming film is MayDay, which he also directs and produces. The film co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakulpreet Singh.

