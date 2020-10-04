Home Bollywood News

Kajol asks fans to play 'chor police'

By Glamsham Editorial
Kajol asks fans to play 'chor police' 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Actress Kajol does not fail to entertain her fans with her social media posts. And her recent Instagram post is a proof of the fact.

On Sunday, Kajol posted a selfie of her sporting a mask. She can be seen taking the picture against the backdrop of an elevator and a mall. But more than the image, it was her caption that left netizens in splits.

“Chalo chor police khelte hain…. anyone???? #allmasked #ready #smilingunderneath,” she captioned the post.

Advtg.

Reacting to it, a user commented: “Let’s play. I will be the police and will catch you.”

“Hahaha….your caption game is too strong,” another one wrote.

On the work front, Kajol will be seen making her digital debut with Netflix’s film “Tribhanga”, which is directed by Renuka Shahane. It also features Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor.

Advtg.

–IANS

sim/in

Advtg.
Previous articleMean Girls’ Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams & Amanda Seyfried reunite
Next articleFans express concern over Sanjay Dutt’s health after new post goes viral

Related Articles

News

Facebook slams Netflix, says 'The Social Dilemma' is distorted

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) While most of us loved the new Netflix documentary 'The Social Dilemma' that shows how social media platforms treat...
Read more
News

Cobra Kai: Netflix drops Season 3 teaser, renews show for Season 4

Omkar Padte - 0
The feud between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence continues in the upcoming 'Cobra Kai' Season 3.
Read more
News

Kajol astonished: ‘Is it October already?’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Kajol cannot believe it is October already, going by her social media post on Thursday. ...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks