Kajol doesn't pay much attention to her imperfections

By Glamsham Editorial
New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Bollywood star Kajol does not pay heed to her imperfections. She does not put them up for appraisal because she is aware of the effort she has made to reach where she is today.

“I don’t know how I celebrate them, but I don’t want to put them up for critical appraisal, either. I don’t put them up, and I don’t sit down and pay too much attention to it. Because honestly, it has taken me a long time to reach here,” Kajol told IANS.

The actress went on to open up about motherhood, saying: “We are not perfect mothers.”

“Mothers are put into a small little box, like a parameter that you can never get out of. You can’t put one step out of it. They are superhuman, they make breakfast, they make dinner, they clean the house, they put send you to school, and they go for work, and they come back and meet your teacher and organise their life and your life and their husband’s lives, and still manage to be calm and cool and patient and loving,” she said.

The actress continued: “Nobody can be like that. Let’s be honest about it. Let’s be honest, nobody can be like this. I definitely can’t, and I definitely didn’t even attempt it.”

The actress was last seen in the OTT film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy, and is yearning to get back on set.

“I don’t have anything right now. I’m tired of sitting on holiday but hopefully I will get to work soon,” she said.

–IANS

Vivek Oberoi flaunts bike-ride without helmet, mask; penalized
