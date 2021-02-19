ADVERTISEMENT
Kajol has a birthday message for her 'partner in crime'!

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol on Friday shared a special birthday message for her mother-in-law Veena, whom she lovingly called her partner-in-crime and crab.

“Happy birthday to my partner in crime and crab for the last 22 years. Aapki hansi kabhi kam na ho. #motherbylaw #mominspirit,” she wrote as the caption of her Instagram post.

Kajol love to share witty posts with fans on social media. Her sense of humour and sarcasm has won her a ready fan following.

The actress was recently seen in the OTT-released film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy, directed by actress Renuka Shahane.

The film narrates the story of three generations of women. Kajol plays an actress-dancer who shares a strained relationship with her mother (Tanvi Azmi), a noted author. The film also stars Mithila Palkar as Kajol’s on-screen daughter.

–IANS

