ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Kajol: If God is watching us the least we can do is be entertaining!

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Actress Kajol has a quirky suggestion for those who fear God. She feels if God is watching us, we should make sure we entertain him!

“If God is watching us the least we can do is be entertaining!,” Kajol wrote on her Instagram story.

The actress is known for her sense of humour and she often posts quirky stuff on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kajol was last seen in the recently released OTT film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy, directed by actress Renuka Shahane.

The film narrates the story of three generation of women. Kajol plays an actress-dancer who shares a strained relationship with her mother (Tanvi Azmi), a noted author. The film also stars Mithila Palkar as Kajol’s on-screen daughter.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleJason Sudeikis dating British model Keeley Hazell?
Next articleNASA postpones launch of planetary defence mission
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kajol reveals her ‘meme sharing’ look

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood star Kajol, had a new delight in store for fans. She shared a glimpse of the expression on her face when she can't wait to share a meme!
Read more
News

Is 40 the new 20 for these Indian female actors?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
A significant sign that the Indian film industry is evolving is the fact that storytellers are coming up with scripts that have 40plus actresses as leading ladies
Read more
News

Kajol’s witty quip about ‘National Sarcasm Society’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kajol, who is known for her sharp wit and sense of humour, shared a funny quip on sarcasm with the snapshot of a funny face
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Jason Sudeikis dating British model Keeley Hazell?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
London, Feb 18 (IANS) Actor Jason Sudeikis is reportedly dating British glamour model Keeley Hazell after moving on from ex-wife Olivia Wilde.The two have...

Vivek Anand Oberoi announces scholarship worth Rs 16cr for rural children

Rahul Roy undergoing music therapy

Rahul Roy undergoing music therapy for speech post brain stroke recovery

Late actor Sandeep Nahar in an instagram post

FIR filed against Sandeep Nahar’s wife, mother-in-law for abetment to suicide

Neeti Mohan with a baby bump

Neeti Mohan expresses that pregnancy is a beautiful journey

Varun Sharma sporting flaming red hair spooky with blood running down his face

What is the story behind Varun Sharma’s red hair?

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021