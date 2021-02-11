ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Kajol is looking for a cash cow!

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol is known for her sarcasm and sense of humour. On Thursday, she shared a hilarious post on her Instagram story hinting that she is looking for a cow that milks cash!

Kajol shared a poster of a red cow with the words “cash cow” written on it. “If only he was real,” the actress captioned the photo.

Kajol also revealed that she is in a chatty mood for the day. The actress shared a selfie where she is laughing her heart out. “Don’t talk to me coz I will talk to you for two hours and get no work done at all!” Kajol captioned the selfie on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to her post, fans expressed that they are in love with her beautiful smile and eager to chat with her all day, forgetting their work.

Kajol’s latest release is the digitally released film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy. Actress-director Renuka Shahane has called the shots for the film that also stars Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMohanlal: Have an affinity towards crime thrillers
Next articleMohit Suri assures 'thrilling rollercoaster ride' with Ek Villain Returns
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Shah Rukh Khan find these celebrations repetitive

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Shah Rukh Khan finds the idea of celebrating a film completing certain years of its release date repetitive; celebrates 11 years of 'My Name Is Khan'!
Read more
News

Kajol wants calorie refund!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actress Kajol has shared a hilarious message that she would want a calorie refund for things that did not taste good
Read more
News

Kajol shares some Covid-19 thoughts

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actor Kajol has shared her Covid thoughts on social media. She says perseverance is the key. Kajol posted a picture on Instagram. In the...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kareena Kapoor Crysta IVF Redcliffe Lifesciences

Kareena Kapoor to endorse a fertility & pregnancy care brand

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kareena Kapoor: While I have been lucky to conceive naturally, there are millions out there, who aren’t able to conceive naturally...

Abhay Deol feels Bandra Film Festival will help indie filmmakers

Why Gurmeet Choudhary is emotional about his new horror film 'The...

Jonita Gandhi: It's always fun working with Badshah

Parvin Dabas on reintroducing 'panja' professionally

Utsav Sarkar, Ayushi Gupta & Prasad Mali get set for ‘The...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021