Kajol reunites with her first co-star Kamal Sadanah after 30 years on 'Salaam Venky' set

Bollywood actress Kajol reunited with her maiden film ‘Bekhudi’ co-star Kamal Sadanah after three decades on the sets of ‘Salaam Venky’. Director Revathy kept Kamal’s casting as a mystery specially from Kajol and surprised her on the set of the film.

The film features a huge ensemble of actors including Vishal Jethwa, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj and Rahul Bose. The trailer also revealed that Aamir Khan plays an important role in the film.

Presented by Connekkt Media and produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, ‘Salaam Venky’ is directed by Revathy and is set to release in cinemas on December 9.