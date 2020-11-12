Kajol reveals her 'Project for the month of November'

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Bollywood star Kajol has started working on a knitting project, and says she is obsessed with needles.

The actress shared a picture of a sweater she is making on Instagram Stories, and wrote: “Project for the month of November!”

“Obsessed with my needles,” she added.

The image shows a half-done sweater in shades of grey, black and white.

Earlier, Kajol, who is currently living in Singapore with her daughter Nysa, shared a philosophical post, writing: “Programming can be hardwired into a body. It’s something that has to be fought day in and day out. Like an addiction one hates, has defeated, yet still has to battle.”

She keeps sharing her trademark wit with fans on social media. The actress recently shared a series of funny pictures on Karwa Chauth. She posted images to reveal how she had prepared for the festival this year and named her album: “Hunger games series”.

In the series of pictures, Kajol looks radiant in a red saree, and pulls goofy expressions for the camera. Each frame is accompanied by a funny short caption that defines the expression.

“Hunger games series. Swipe for the fun: Pls read appropriate captions given below,” she wrote and added: “1) Waiting for the moon with love and patience. 2) Slowly losing it. 3) Serial killer is happening. 4) Agar khaana nahi mila toh…5) Hey bhagvan aasman me nahi to phone pe to chand dikhade!”

On the work front, Kajol is all set to enter the digital space with “Tribhanga”, a drama set in Mumbai. The OTT film will weave a complex story of a family while going back and forth through three generations, from the late 1980s to present day. The film, directed and written by veteran actress Renuka Shahane, also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

–IANS

