ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Kajol shares some Covid-19 thoughts

Bollywood actor Kajol has shared her Covid-19 thoughts; she says perseverance is the key.

By Glamsham Editorial
Kajol
Kajol
ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood actor Kajol has shared her Covid thoughts on social media. She says perseverance is the key.

Kajol posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen looking into the camera and smiling.

“Covid thoughts :- Perseverance is the key…. whether it’s two lines of crochet, two i (love emoji) u as , a chapter a day. At the end of it you have a sweater, a relationship and u have read (books emoji)” the actress wrote as the caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kajol enjoys popularity on social media for her humour, quirky posts and words of encouragement for fans. The actress recently mentioned in a post how the world is changing, post pandemic.

On the work front, Kajol was recently seen in the digitally released film “Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy”. Actress-director Renuka Shahane has helmed the film that also stars Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi.  –ians/dc/sdr/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article1st Test: India lose openers in reply to England's 578 (Lunch)
Next articleTom Hanks' Covid diagnosis shaped public perception of virus: Study
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Tom Hanks' Covid diagnosis shaped public perception of virus: Study

IANS - 0
New York, Feb 7 (IANS) When award-winning actor Tom Hanks announced his Covid-19 diagnosis last year on March, many Americans were still learning...
Read more
News

Can Bollywood hope for a big-budget summer?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Yashika MathurNew Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Bollywood is struggling to be back in form, battling the twin onslaught of post-lockdown blues and the...
Read more
Technology

China's 5G phone shipments reach 167M in 2020: Report

IANS - 0
Beijing, Feb 7 (IANS) Shipments of 5G smartphones in China reached 167.5 million units in 2020, accounting for more than half of the...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Mia Khalifa now gives 'shoutout to the farmers'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Lebanese-American former adult star Mia Khalifa has given a shout-out to the farmers, days after she tweeted, to state that...

Alia Bhatt's hot bikini photos from Maldives sets internet on fire

Amitabh Bachchan offers definition of good friend

Abhishek Banerjee: I'm actor by default, so I can be casting...

Anupam Kher shares his portfolio pictures taken in 1981

Shahid Kapoor flaunts his 'laid back vibes'

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021