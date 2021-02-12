ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Kajol wants calorie refund!

Bollywood actress Kajol has shared a hilarious message that she would want a calorie refund for things that did not taste good

By Glamsham Editorial
Kajol
Kajol
ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood actress Kajol has shared a hilarious message on social media that she would want a calorie refund for things that did not taste good.

On Friday, Kajol posted the note on her Instagram Stories.

Kajol’s note read, “There should be a calorie refund for things that didn’t taste as good as they should’ve! Word!”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the first time Kajol has entertained her fans with such funny messages on social media.

Kajol, who is known for her sarcasm and sense of humour, recently shared post hinting that she is looking for a cow that milks cash.

She shared a poster of a red cow with the words “cash cow” written on it. “If only he was real,” the actress captioned the photo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kajol’s latest was a digital release Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy. Actress-director Renuka Shahane has called the shots for the film that also stars Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi.  –ians/dc/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleWatch teaser of Anurag Kashyap-Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa
Next articleVipul Amrutlal Shah: ‘Human’ is connecting back to my roots
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Shah Rukh Khan find these celebrations repetitive

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Shah Rukh Khan finds the idea of celebrating a film completing certain years of its release date repetitive; celebrates 11 years of 'My Name Is Khan'!
Read more
News

Kajol is looking for a cash cow!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol is known for her sarcasm and sense of humour. On Thursday, she shared a hilarious post on...
Read more
News

Kajol shares some Covid-19 thoughts

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actor Kajol has shared her Covid thoughts on social media. She says perseverance is the key. Kajol posted a picture on Instagram. In the...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kareena Kapoor Crysta IVF Redcliffe Lifesciences

Kareena Kapoor to endorse a fertility & pregnancy care brand

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kareena Kapoor: While I have been lucky to conceive naturally, there are millions out there, who aren’t able to conceive naturally...

Abhay Deol feels Bandra Film Festival will help indie filmmakers

Why Gurmeet Choudhary is emotional about his new horror film 'The...

Jonita Gandhi: It's always fun working with Badshah

Parvin Dabas on reintroducing 'panja' professionally

Utsav Sarkar, Ayushi Gupta & Prasad Mali get set for ‘The...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021