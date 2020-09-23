Home Bollywood News

Mother Tanuja is Kajol’s army; Tanuja ji turns 77

By Glamsham Editorial
Mother Tanuja is Kajol's army; Tanuja ji turns 77
Kajol with mother Tanuja (pic courtesy: instagram)
Veteran actress Tanuja turned 77 today. To mark her birthday her daughter, actress Kajol, posted a special note on social media.

“When I’m with you I’m standing with an army.. Happy birthday to the one person who showed me all the avatars of a woman. Warrior, wife, mother, sister, woman, human and spirit! Happy birthday momma. Love you so much. Am eternally grateful that u chose me for a daughter…. always and forever,” Kajol wrote on Instagram. She tagged her post with #foreveryourbaby.

Along with the post, she shared a picture where the mother-daughter duo is seen in ethnic sarees.

Tanuja’s younger daughter Tanishaa Mukerji, too, wished her mother.

“Happy birthday my earth mother .You are mischief .You are grace .You are love .You are nature .You are soul .You are my universe

Loveme you mommy,” Tanishaa posted on Instagram. –IANS/sim/vnc

