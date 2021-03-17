ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Kajol's confession: 'When I'm hungry I can eat you too'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actress Kajol has a hilarious description for her appetite and it is surely news to her fans.

Kajol posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen enjoying a meal, and over the picture is written: “Did you just say ‘I have a good appetite’ ! Well when I’m hungry I can eat you too.”

For the caption she wrote: “Is it news to you?”

Kajol, who is known for her wit and humour, was last seen in the OTT film, Tribhanga. The Renuka Shahane directorial also features Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

–IANS

dc/vnc

