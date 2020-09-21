Home Bollywood News

Kajol missed wearing a saree as much as we being mesmerized

By Glamsham Editorial
Kajol looks mesmerizing in a saree
Actress Kajol shared pictures where she poses in a saree that her daughter Nysa has clicked.

Kajol took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures where she wears a beautiful orange saree and poses by the window.

“Just really missed wearing my sarees. So had a heyday doing this. Love the saree for all the subtle possibilities…… hmmm !Another in house photographer.. this time my daughter,” she captioned.

Kajol, who is married to actor Ajay Devgn, recently shared her secret to beautiful hair.

Sharing a candid photo taken while she was perfecting the puff hairstyle, she wrote on Instagram: “Talk to the hair rollers….. Too glam to give a damn #PuffingItUp #HairStory.”

Kajol will soon make her digital debut with “Tribhanga”, directed by Renuka Shahane. It is a drama set in Mumbai and across three generations of the same family. –IANS/dc/vnc

